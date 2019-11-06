Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,417 shares of company stock worth $536,649. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 92,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 331,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

