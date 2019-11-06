Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of FATE traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 140,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,417 shares of company stock worth $536,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

