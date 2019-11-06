Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Fastly has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.15-0.12) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.59-0.51) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSLY stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 849,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $14,779,786.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

