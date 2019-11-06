Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 39.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 257,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $128,360,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farfetch by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

