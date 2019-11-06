Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $331.37 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,888 shares of company stock worth $39,436,996 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,354.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

