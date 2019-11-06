Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $27,336,460.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10.

On Friday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $24,184,280.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total value of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,959,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

