Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $251.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.79.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

