Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

