ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ExlService worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 4.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

