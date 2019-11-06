Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the highest is $9.28 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $36.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18,960.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,992 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

