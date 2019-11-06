Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.06 million.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.80. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.81.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

