Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.90 ($33.61).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.74 ($29.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,350,913 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.33. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

