Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.