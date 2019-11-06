Evercore ISI Analysts Give ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) a $186.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $186.00 price objective on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 349,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

