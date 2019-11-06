Evercore ISI Analysts Give ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) a $186.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $186.00 price objective on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.10.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $229.20.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 349,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.