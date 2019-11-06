Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Up 19.1% Following Earnings Beat

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.27, 1,803,991 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 545,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other Everbridge news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $423,086.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,018 shares in the company, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $2,087,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

