Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,579. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $423,086.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares in the company, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $2,087,056. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

