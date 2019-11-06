Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

