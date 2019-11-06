Eureka Group (ASX:EGH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), approximately 1,080,739 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.27.

Get Eureka Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Eureka Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.