Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $928,789 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

