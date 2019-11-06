Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 297,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,947. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

