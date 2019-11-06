Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

