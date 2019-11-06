ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2,741.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.