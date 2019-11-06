Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 8.6%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $37.30, 768,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 499,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,961,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

