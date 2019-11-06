Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 11.48%.

Shares of NYSE:ERA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 187,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,838. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Era Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Era Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

