Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.
NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 3,319,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,843. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
