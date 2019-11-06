Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 3,319,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,843. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

