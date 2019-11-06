Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.99.

SHAK stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,881. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,906 shares of company stock worth $23,449,516 in the last 90 days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

