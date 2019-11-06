Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,821. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $731.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

