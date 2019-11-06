Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

