Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XYL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.