Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paylocity Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.62.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $102.93 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 636.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 8,106.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paylocity by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2,141.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 123,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,359,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

