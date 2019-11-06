Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

