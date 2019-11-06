Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

