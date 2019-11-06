EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Shares Down 1.4%

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $27.70, 42,028 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 839,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 321,883 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 53,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

