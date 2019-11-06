Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

