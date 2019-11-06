Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Lowers Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 74.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,229 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

