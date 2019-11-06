Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of EVA opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 97,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

