Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

