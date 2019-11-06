Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,996 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 54,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 52,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WSM opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

