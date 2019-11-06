Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 303,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 911,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFR opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

