Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

