Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.17. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

