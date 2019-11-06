Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,366 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

