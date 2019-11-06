Engagement Token Market Capitalization Achieves $110,403.00 (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $110,403.00 and approximately $11,640.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00222509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.01485381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00118693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

