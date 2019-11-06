Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $336.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $72,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,604 shares of company stock worth $22,223,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

