Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,138 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,829,000 after acquiring an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $33,683,302. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

