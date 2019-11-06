Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Robert Half International makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

