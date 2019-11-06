Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Centene by 233.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

CNC stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

