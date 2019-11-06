Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) CEO William C. Marsh Buys 3,750 Shares

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) CEO William C. Marsh acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMCF traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

