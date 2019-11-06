Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 440,455 shares worth $50,711,547. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

