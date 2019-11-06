Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,881,250.00.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $2,041,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,050,500.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

